Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

Austin Peay (11-6, 7-4) vs. Morehead State (14-6, 11-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. Austin Peay has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Eagles. Morehead State's last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2017, an 89-82 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State's Devon Cooper, KJ Hunt, Jr. and James Baker, Jr. have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Terry Taylor has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Morehead State is 0-5 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 14-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

TWO STREAKS: Austin Peay has won its last four road games, scoring 77.5 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Morehead State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 66.2 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is rated first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent. The Governors have averaged 12.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25