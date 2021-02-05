Kevin Labanc, Martin Jones help Sharks top Anaheim Ducks in shootout

Ryan Donato, Kevin Labanc and Martin Jones all shined in the shootout as the San Jose Sharks earned their wildest win of the young season.

Donato and Labanc both scored on Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and Jones stopped both shootout attempts he faced as the Sharks came back to earn a 5-4 win at Honda Center.

Jones also made five saves in overtime, as the Sharks killed a high sticking penalty to Donato to get the game to a shootout.

The Sharks win is an important first step as they opened a two-game series with their West Division rivals. The Sharks and Ducks play again Saturday night.

The Sharks allowed two goals by Max Comtois, including one at the 11:33 mark of the third period as the Ducks tied the game 4-4.

The Sharks looked like two different teams in the first two periods of Friday’s game with the Ducks.

The good version showed up again for the start of the third period.

After they allowed three goals in a deflating second period, the Sharks roared back with three goals of their own as they took a 4-3 lead over the Ducks.

Brent Burns scored the go-ahead goal at the 8:04 mark of the third period, taking a pass from Donato near the top of the circle to the left of the Ducks net and beating Gibson with a snap shot for this third goal of the season.

Logan Couture and Evander Kane also scored in the third period as the Sharks played their first game since Jan. 28 after two games with Vegas, scheduled for earlier this week, were postponed because of numerous Golden Knights COVID-19 issues

Jones finished with 26 saves in his first start since Jan. 26. Kane and Burns both had a goal and an assist.

The Sharks began Friday’s game with one of their best periods of the young season.

It was immediately followed by one of their worst.

The Sharks, off since Jan. 28, took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Matt Nieto at the 12:50 mark of the first period, in which they outshot Anaheim 17-8. The Sharks, though, failed to convert on two second period power play opportunities to tack on an insurance goal.

That gave the Ducks an opening, as they scored three even strength goals in an 8 minute and 19 second span in the second period. Adam Henrique, Troy Terry and Comtois all scored as Anaheim had a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

The Sharks went 0-for-3 with the man advantage Friday and are now 1-for-26 with the man advantage over their last six games. San Jose has now been outscored 17-5 in the second period this season.

