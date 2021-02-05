Sports

Webster scores 20 to lead Hawaii past Cal Poly 84-68

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

Justin Webster had 20 points as Hawaii topped Cal Poly 84-68 on Friday night.

Mate Colina had 14 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (6-5, 4-5 Big West Conference). Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Junior Madut had 13 points.

Hawaii totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Colby Rogers had 15 points for the Mustangs (3-12, 1-8). Alimamy Koroma added 14 points. Mark Crowe had 12 points.

