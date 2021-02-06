USC Upstate looks to end streak vs Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (8-11, 7-7) vs. South Carolina Upstate (3-13, 3-7)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks to extend South Carolina Upstate's conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina Upstate's last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 65-59 on Jan. 5. Gardner-Webb easily beat Presbyterian by 27 at home in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Gardner-Webb has relied heavily on its freshmen. Jaheam Cornwall, D'Maurian Williams, Jordan Sears and Jamaine Mann have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Runnin' Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cornwall has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last five games. Cornwall has accounted for 26 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Runnin' Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate has an assist on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) across its past three games while Gardner-Webb has assists on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb as a team has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big South teams.

