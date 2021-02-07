Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs UTM

Austin Peay (11-7, 7-5) vs. UT Martin (6-11, 4-9)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UT Martin. Austin Peay has won by an average of 9 points in its last six wins over the Skyhawks. UT Martin's last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2017, a 76-72 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UT Martin's Cameron Holden has averaged 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jaron Williams has put up 11.4 points. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 21.7 points and 10.8 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 11.4 points.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 34.6 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Skyhawks are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 1-11 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Governors are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.5 percent or worse, and 3-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Skyhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Governors. UT Martin has an assist on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three games while Austin Peay has assists on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36 percent. The Governors have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25