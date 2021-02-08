Kings take on the Sharks on 4-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (4-5-1, seventh in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-6-2, eighth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup with San Jose after losing four straight games.

Los Angeles went 10-13-1 in division action and 19-13-2 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Kings allowed 2.8 goals on 29.5 shots per game last season.

San Jose finished 29-36-5 overall and 11-11-1 in division play a season ago. The Sharks scored 180 total goals last season while collecting 316 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Martin Frk: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).