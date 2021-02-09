Sports

Adaway carries St. Bonaventure past La Salle 86-73

The Associated Press

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y.

Jalen Adaway had 20 points as St. Bonaventure beat La Salle 86-73 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 18 points and eight assists for St. Bonaventure (10-2, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Osun Osunniyi added 17 points and three blocks, and Jaren Holmes had 15 points.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 22 points for the Explorers (8-12, 5-8). Jhamir Brickus added 13 points, David Beatty had 12 points, and Christian Ray tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus nine points.

