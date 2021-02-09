Michigan St. edges Penn St. 60-58 behind Henry’s 20 points

Penn State's Myrean Jones, right, reaches in against Michigan State's Aaron Henry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) AP

Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joey Hauser added 11 off the bench to help lead Michigan State to a 60-58 win over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Marcus Bingham made a pair of foul shots for Michigan State with 78 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Michigan State guard Josh Langford missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds left. But the Nittany Lions couldn't take advantage as Myles Dread's contested 3-pointer from the left side wasn't close as time expired.

Penn State led 58-54 with 3:16 remaining after Myreon Jones made a pair of foul shots, but they went scoreless the rest of the way. Jones' layup at 4:59 marked Penn State's last field goal as the Nittany Lions missed their next six shots. Jones scored Penn State's final eight points.

The Spartans (10-7, 4-7 Big Ten Conference) extended their 32-24 halftime lead to 12 points early in the second stanza before the Nittany Lions gradually began their return. Jones' layup with 6:16 left gave Penn State a 52-51 lead, its first since 4-3.

John Harrar tied career highs with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Penn State (7-9, 4-8). It was the second time he reached the 17-point mark and third time corralling 14 boards. Jones finished with 15 points.

The Spartans, who moved their all-time record to 41-9 against Penn State, host No. 15 Iowa on Saturday. Penn State hosts Nebraska on Sunday.