Hervey lifts Missouri State over Southern Illinois 65-53

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Keaton Hervey had 18 points and three blocks as Missouri State got past Southern Illinois 65-53 on Wednesday night.

Ja’Monta Black had 13 points for Missouri State (12-5, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Isiaih Mosley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points and five assists.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (9-8, 3-8). Dalton Banks added 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

