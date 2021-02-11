Sports

Bailey scores 21 to lift Pacific past Portland 84-57

The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif.

Jeremiah Bailey scored a season-high 21 points as Pacific routed Portland 84-57 on Thursday.

Jordan Bell added 18 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (6-5, 3-4 West Coast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Broc Finstuen added 11 points and eight rebounds. Justin Moore had 10 points.

Pacific scored a season-high 45 points in the first half, shooting 55% (17 of 31) with seven 3-pointers. The Tigers finished 52% shooting for the game with nine 3s.

Michael Henn had 13 points for the Pilots (6-13, 0-10), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Isiah Dasher added 10 points. The Pilots were outscored 40-16 in the paint.

Assistant coach Ben Johnson is 0-2 since taking over for Terry Porter, fired by Portland on Feb. 5. Porter, a longtime Trail Blazers All-Star, did not have a winning season since being hired by Portland in 2016.

Pacific was scheduled to play a makeup game with San Diego on Thursday, only to have that postponed for the third time. The Pacific-San Diego game is not set for Feb. 23 at San Diego.

