Doncic scores career-high 46 points, Mavericks beat Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic smiles at the bench after sinking a long 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Dallas Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson’s career-best 36 points in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, connected on three of four Dallas 3-pointers in just 93 seconds as the Mavericks made 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter. The Mavericks matched their season best with a fourth consecutive victory and beat the Pelicans for the fifth straight time.

Williamson set a New Orleans franchise record by making all 10 of his shots in the first half and finished 14 of 15. His only miss was a wide-open 3 early in the second half.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points for the Pelicans in what was supposed to be the second meeting with Dallas this season. The first, scheduled for Jan. 11, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The Pelicans gave up a franchise-record 25 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, this time while allowing the most points they have this season. Chicago made 25 in its 129-116 victory two nights earlier.

CLIPPERS 125, BULLS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris came up big in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles beat Chicago.

Leonard finished three points shy of a season high set two nights earlier at Minnesota. He scored 16 points in the third quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 12.

Morris scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth, and Williams added 11 of his 17 in the final quarter. The Clippers won their second straight after losing two in a row.

The Bulls cooled off after setting a franchise-record with 25 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Wednesday, making 12 of 32. Zach LaVine, coming off a season-high 46-point outing, scored 26 points. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.

HORNETS 120, TIMBERWOLVES 114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Charlotte beat Minnesota.

Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games. Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.

Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting.

Malik Beasley scored 31 points — 16 in the first period — for Minnesota. Karl Anthony-Towns added 25 in his second game back after missing 13 because of the coronavirus.

KNICKS 109, WIZARDS 91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points and 18 rebounds and New York cruised past cold-shooting Washington.

Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for the Knicks.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards. They lacked a reliable second option with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal sitting out to rest for the first time this season.

SPURS 125, HAWKS 114

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and San Antonio beat Atlanta.

The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray added 16. DeRozan had eight assists.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points.