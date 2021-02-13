Johnson, Harper push No. 25 Rutgers past Northwestern, 64-50

Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP

Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Myles Johnson controlled the paint with 12 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Rutgers beat Northwestern 64-50 on Saturday night.

Johnson scored all 12 of his points in the first half on 5-of-6 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers (12-7, 8-7 Big Ten), and Caleb McConnell had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Gaines and Chase Audige each scored scored 11 points for Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) . The Wildcats have lost 11 games in a row after a 6-1 start.

Northwestern led by as many as 10 early in the first half at 14-4, but Rutgers would go on a run of their own to go into the break up 37-27.

The Wildcats got back in it with an 11-0 run early in the second half, making it 41-38 with 13:04 remaining. However, within three is the closest they would get the rest of the way.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After a lopsided loss at No. 15 Iowa, Rutgers needed the victory to have any chance of staying in the Top 25.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: First-year guard Ty Berry missed his second consecutive game to return home after his father died Tuesday.

Rutgers: Barring a catastrophic collapse in the final few weeks of the season, the Scarlet Knights have put themselves in good position to end the program’s 30-year NCAA Tournament drought.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts No. 6 Illinois on Tuesday night.

Rutgers: At No. 3 Michigan on Thursday night.