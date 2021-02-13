Oklahoma holds off West Virginia in double OT

Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) tussle for the ball during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) AP

Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and No. 12 Oklahoma held off No. 14 West Virginia 91-90 on Saturday.

Umoja Gibson added 21 for the Sooners (13-5, 8-4 Big 12), who had relinquished a nine-point lead in regulation.

Derek Culver had his 10th double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4). Sean McNeil added 21 points, all after halftime, and Miles McBride scored 19.

Culver scored seven points in the second overtime to put West Virginia ahead 88-85 with 2:12 left. De’Vion Harmon’s layup and two free throws by Reaves gave the Sooners the lead before McBride’s layup with 41 seconds left put the Mountaineers ahead 90-89.

Reaves capped the scoring with a floater in the lane over McBride with 27 seconds left. But there was plenty of drama left.

No. 19 CREIGHTON 86, No. 5 VILLANOVA 70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and Creighton’s offense was at its high-tempo best in a rout of Villanova.

Creighton (16-5, 12-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games and knocked off a top-five opponent for the first time since beating Villanova in February 2018.

The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) sustained their most lopsided loss since a 25-point defeat to Ohio State in November 2019.

The Bluejays pulled away early in the second half of the meeting of the Big East’s top two teams. They had their best shooting first half of the season (65.4%) and finished at 59.3%.

No. 4 OHIO STATE 78, INDIANA 59

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justice Sueing had 16 as Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 10 and have settled into a style of play that has become their identity — good shooting, timely 3-pointers, multiple contributors and fewer mistakes than their opponents. They shot 48% against Indiana and had 21 points on the Hoosiers’ 15 turnovers.

Trace Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Jerome Hunter added 10 to pace Indiana (11-9, 6-7), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

ARKANSAS 86, No. 10 MISSOURI 81, OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to an 86-81 overtime victory over Missouri.

Smith, who had missed the Razorbacks’ loss to Missouri last month with an injury, led a balanced attack. Moses Moody scored 15 and Jalen Tate added 14 for Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference).

Xavier Pinson led Missouri (13-5, 6-5) with 23 points, and Dru Smith added 15.

Missouri standout forward Jeremiah Tilmon missed the game because of a death in the family.

No. 11 ALABAMA 115, GEORGIA 82

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Herbert Jones scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and Alabama had a blistering shooting night over Georgia.

Freshman Josh Primo scored 19 points, all after the half, for the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 Southeastern Conference), which had five players score in double figures and reached a season high in points. It was the most points Alabama has scored in an SEC game.

The Bulldogs (12-8, 5-8) have dropped the first two of a three-game string of games against the SEC’s ranked teams.

No. 13 TEXAS 70, TCU 55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead Texas to a win over TCU as the Longhorns got their first home win in nearly a month.

Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12) started sloppy with three turnovers in three possessions but soon cleaned up those problems. Jones found it easy to create just about any shot he wanted on his way to 13 points in the first half.

R.J. Nembhard scored 15 points to lead TCU (11-8, 4-6).

No. 15 IOWA 88, MICHIGAN STATE 58

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in a win over Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 from the field, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.

The staggering Spartans (10-8, 4-8) are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

LSU 78, No. 16 TENNESSEE 65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 25 points, JaVonte Smart added 20 and LSU beat Tennessee.

The Volunteers (14-5, 7-5 Southeastern Conference) trailed for most of the game but were within 50-46 nearly midway through the second half. Tennessee made just six field goals over the final 12 minutes, though, and the Tigers stretched their lead as big as 17.

Thomas missed 10 of 16 field goal attempts, but he was 11 of 11 at the foul line. Smart knocked down 8 of 13 field goal tries, and Darius Days had 14 points for LSU (13-6, 8-4).

No. 17 FLORIDA STATE 92, WAKE FOREST 85, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime in the Seminoles’ first game in two weeks.

The Seminoles tied it at 80 with under a second to go in regulation when Scottie Barnes drove the length of the floor and made a reverse layup. That set up Florida State in the extra period; the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 ACC) have won 11 straight overtime games.

Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, drilling 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range, for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9).

No. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO 81, DRAKE 54

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Aher Uguak scored 20 points while leading Loyola Chicago to a win over Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.

Loyola (18-3, 13-1) extended its winning streak to 11 and gained sole possession of first place in the standings. Drake (19-2, 10-2) was led by Darnell Brodie’s 12 points.

No. 23 OKLAHOMA STATE 67, KANSAS STATE 60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State.

Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12).

Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State (5-17, 1-12), which lost its 12th in a row. The Wildcats haven’t won since Dec. 29.

No. 25 RUTGERS 64, NORTHWESTERN 50

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Myles Johnson controlled the paint with 12 points and 14 rebounds and Rutgers beat Northwestern.

Johnson scored all 12 of his points in the first half on 5-of-6 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers (12-7, 8-7 Big Ten), and Caleb McConnell had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Gaines and Chase Audige each scored scored 11 points for Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) . The Wildcats have lost 11 games in a row after a 6-1 start.