Hughes and Vancouver take on Calgary

Calgary Flames (7-6-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-11-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver into a matchup against Calgary. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 18 points, scoring two goals and recording 16 assists.

The Canucks are 7-11-0 in division play. Vancouver leads the league recording 31.4 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Flames are 7-6-1 in division games. Calgary has converted on 21.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 12 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes has 18 total points for the Canucks, two goals and 16 assists. Brock Boeser has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Christopher Tanev leads the Flames with a plus-five in 14 games this season. Johnny Gaudreau has 10 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.