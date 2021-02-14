Ottawa visits Marner and the Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators (3-12-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (11-3-1, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner and Toronto square off against Ottawa. Marner currently ranks third in the NHL with 22 points, scoring seven goals and totaling 15 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 11-3-1 against division opponents. Toronto has scored 53 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 11.

The Senators are 3-12-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Austin Watson leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Toronto won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 11 goals and has 17 points. Marner has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with four goals and has 9 points. Tim Stutzle has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Senators: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (undisclosed), Matt Murray: out (upper body).