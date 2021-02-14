Blackhawks visit the Red Wings after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (7-5-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-10-2, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Chicago after the Blackhawks beat Columbus 3-2 in overtime.

The Red Wings have gone 4-10-2 against division opponents. Detroit ranks 28th in the league with 27.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

The Blackhawks are 7-5-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago leads the Nhl with 17 power-play goals, led by Alex DeBrincat with three.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Chicago won 6-2. Pius Suter recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Mantha leads the Red Wings with five goals and has 9 points. Vladislav Namestnikov has 5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Patrick Kane has 22 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 15 assists for the Blackhawks. DeBrincat has six goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Lucas Wallmark: out (health protocols).