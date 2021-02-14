Sports

The Latest: Paris eyes Italy’s 1st medal in worlds downhill

The Associated Press

Italy's Dominik Paris prepares to start a men's downhill training, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Dominik Paris is poised to earn host nation Italy its first medal of the skiing world championships in the men’s downhill.

Paris was fastest in both training sessions on the Vertigine course over the last two days.

Vincent Kriechmayr is set to open the race at 11 a.m. as the Austrian chases his second medal after winning gold in Thursday’s super-G.

Other medal contenders for the downhill include Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer.

Overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is out for the season with a knee injury.

