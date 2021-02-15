New Orleans faces Memphis on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (11-15, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Memphis looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Grizzlies are 2-3 against Southwest Division teams. Memphis is third in the Western Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.2.

The Pelicans are 3-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 4.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies 118-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 6. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 29 points, and Valanciunas paced Memphis scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies with 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 16.1 points and 8.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Ball leads the Pelicans averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.7 points per game and shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Williamson is averaging 25 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 50.3% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 49.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Desmond Bane: out (personal), Brandon Clarke: day to day (calf), Sean McDermott: day to day (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (shoulder).

Pelicans: None listed.