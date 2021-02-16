Buffalo faces division rival New York

New York Islanders (7-4-3, third in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-5-2, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on New York in a matchup of East Division teams.

The Sabres are 4-5-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 5.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Brandon Davidson leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Islanders are 7-4-3 against the rest of their division. New York has given up seven power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with five goals, adding six assists and collecting 11 points. Sam Reinhart has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with six goals and has 15 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (covid protocol), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Jake McCabe: out (health and safety protocols), Tobias Rieder: day to day (covid protocol), Sam Reinhart: day to day (upper body), Curtis Lazar: out (covid protocol), Taylor Hall: out (health and safety protocols).

Islanders: None listed.