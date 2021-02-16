Philadelphia hosts Houston after Simmons’ 42-point outing

Houston Rockets (11-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (18-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on the Houston Rockets after Ben Simmons scored 42 points in the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz.

The 76ers have gone 11-2 in home games. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Rockets have gone 6-10 away from home. Houston gives up 111 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is shooting 56.2% and averaging 15.2 points. Tobias Harris is averaging 22 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

John Wall is second on the Rockets averaging 20 points while adding 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Eric Gordon is averaging 17.1 points and two rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.4% shooting.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Shake Milton: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (back).

Rockets: Ray Spalding: day to day (achilles), Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (ankle).