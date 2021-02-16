Turner lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 75-62

Justin Turner had 27 points as Bowling Green topped Ball State 75-62 on Tuesday night. Kaden Metheny added 21 points for the Falcons.

Daeqwon Plowden had 11 points and four blocks for Bowling Green (12-9, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Fulcher added seven rebounds.

The Falcons forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Jarron Coleman had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (7-10, 5-7). He also had seven turnovers against six assists. Ishmael El-Amin added 11 points. K.J. Walton had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Falcons evened the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball State defeated Bowling Green 88-64 on Jan. 12.

___

