Montana State looks to end streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (12-7, 7-3) vs. Montana State (9-7, 6-4)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks to extend Montana State's conference losing streak to five games. Montana State's last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 58-53 on Jan. 23. Idaho State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State's Amin Adamu, Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Bengals have scored 64.6 points per game and allowed 61.7 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 55 points scored and 69.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TARIK: Tarik Cool has connected on 38.9 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bengals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has 31 assists on 76 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Idaho State has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Idaho State defense has held opponents to just 60.5 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Montana State has allowed an average of 72.9 points through 16 games (ranked 226th, nationally).

