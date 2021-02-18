Graham-Kapowsin’s Davenport lost both his parents. He hopes to honor them on football field

Jalen Davenport during Graham-Kapowsin high school football practice in Graham on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Jalen Davenport can still hear his dad in the back of his head when he’s spending too much time lounging around the house.

“He’s like, ‘You need to get up, quit being lazy,’” Davenport said. “Go out there and go work out or something.”

He knows his dad would want him to keep going, but some days, it’s hard.

In the past two years, Davenport has dealt with the pain of losing both of his parents. Jalen’s dad, John, died on Nov. 24 from COVID-19 complications, on his 52nd birthday. He was hospitalized and intubated for more than a month. Davenport’s mom, La’Trevia, died after a lengthy battle with cancer two days before Mother’s Day in 2019.

He’s currently living with his older sister at his grandparents’ house.

“It’s been very tough,” Davenport said. “Losing my mom the year before, and then my dad. My family, we’re always there for each other and supportive. My dad has always been there for me. He was the reason I started playing football. He was my hero, really. Not seeing him anymore was just like, wow. I wanted to push harder every day to make him proud.”

Davenport is a sophomore running back for the Graham-Kapowsin High School football team, after transferring from Curtis High School.

His love of football began with his mom and his dad, who was a beloved figure in the youth sports community. John was the former coach of the Tacoma Steelers youth football program, mentoring kids who often came from challenging backgrounds.

“He wanted to be remembered by bringing people together,” Davenport said. “No matter who you were, what you do or where you come from, he wanted you to be able to do something bigger than you think you can do.”

He always stressed to his son, and to the kids he coached over the years, that football wasn’t everything.

“The No. 1 thing he always told me is that football isn’t always going to be there, so focus on your academics first,” Davenport said. “As a coach, it was always bigger than football. It’s a family thing.”

Sheila Davenport, John’s sister and Jalen’s aunt, said Jalen always had a vocal cheering section at youth football games, led by his mom.

“He’d be running down the field, and she’d be running down the sideline, yelling ‘That’s my baby!’” she said. “His mom was one of his biggest supporters. Even if she had a round of chemo right before, if he had a game, she was there. … Even as a kid, his mom was that champion. His dad was always there. They traveled together whenever he had something.”

Sheila Davenport remembers how her late brother always kept on Jalen about his grades.

“My brother could stay on his behind,” she said, laughing. “I’m quite sure he does miss that. It drove him nuts at the time, but I’m sure he misses that. I’m quite sure there’s a void in his life. The love of football does help him. He knows and understands, if I don’t do what I need to do in the classroom, I’m not going to be able to do what I need to do on the field.”

The Graham-Kapowsin community has welcomed Davenport into their family.

“It’s really hard because we’re not in school,” said Eagles coach Eric Kurle. “But he already knew several of the kids here. The kids are checking in on him as much as possible. We had team meals for him when things were going tough. … Just bringing him in and letting him be part of the team. He’s got a great personality and he fits right in. He’s a very mature kid for what’s gone on in his life and what he’s had to deal with.”

Junior offensive lineman Vega Ioane said they’ve tried to be supportive and let Davenport know that he’s loved.

“Jalen knows we’re all brothers,” Ioane said. “We’ve got his back on and off the field. We’re here for him whenever he needs anything. We’ve been here for him since everything happened. We treated him as a brother right away.”

Some days are harder than others in the grieving process. On the football field, Davenport feels at home.

“Being on the field is when I’m most at peace,” he said. “Every now and then, I have to just take some time, sit in a corner and talk to myself for a bit.”

His late father imparted toughness, giving his son a motto to play by: Be the man that beats the man.

“Basically, no matter who it is — they could be the No. 1 guy in the world — you’ve got to go out there and beat him,” Davenport said. “Give it all you’ve got, all the time.”

He was telling his dad in the offseason that he wanted to get better with his balance and speed. He’s set a goal for himself this year to go an entire quarter with getting tackled. Davenport has felt love from his new teammates, who have welcomed him and supported him through the most challenging period of his life.

“No matter what I need, they’ll get it done for me,” he said. “They’re very supportive.”