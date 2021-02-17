N.C. State holds off Pitt 74-73 for 11th straight in series

Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale (2) blocks a shot by North Carolina State's Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Jericole Hellems scored 17 points, D.J. Funderburk had 16 points and eight rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 74-73 on Wednesday.

Cam Hayes made two free throws with 23 seconds left to give N.C. State a three-point lead. Justin Champagnie answered at the other end with two free throws at 12.1.

Hayes was trapped on the sideline after getting the inbounds pass and was called for a travelling violation with 9.3 seconds left. Pitt guard Au’diese Toney drove the left side of the lane, but his shot hit the side of the backboard. Justin Champagnie grabbed the offensive rebound and attempted a shot from the corner that did not hit the rim as time expired.

Braxton Beverly added 12 points and Hayes finished with 11 for N.C. State (9-9, 5-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its 11th straight in the series since the 2013-14 season.

Both teams shot over 56% from the field in the first half. Funderburk was 5 of 7 for 13 points to help build a 40-39 lead, while Toney made all five of his shots for 14 points.

Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season for Pittsburgh (9-8, 5-7). Toney added 17 points and Xavier Johnson had 14.

N.C. State is scheduled to play at Wake Forest on Saturday, while Pitt hosts No. 16 Florida State. The Wolfpack and the Panthers are set to play each other again on Feb. 28.