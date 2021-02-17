Ross scores season-high 30, Magic rally past Knicks 107-89

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half, and the Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat the New York Knicks 107-89 on Wednesday night.

Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit. The Knicks' season-best three-game winning streak ended.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds, his 20th double-double of the season. Evan Fournier, playing for the first time in more than a week because of back spasms, scored 19 points. Orlando hit 16 of 34 3-point attempts and shot 45.7% from the floor.

Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York. He was coming off a season-high 44 points in a win over Atlanta on Monday. RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who shot just 25% in the second half.

New York fell to 2-9 when failing to score 100 points.

INJURY REPORT

The injury-plagued Magic welcomed back Fournier, the team's second-leading scorer who had missed 14 of the past 23 games while battling back spasms. Al-Farouq Aminu played in just his second game of the season for Orlando. James Ennis III was sidelined with a groin injury.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau said guard Frank Ntilikina rejoined the team Wednesday morning. Ntilikina had been quarantined because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Magic: Rookie guard Cole Anthony, whose shoulder injury was recently re-diagnosed as a non-displaced rib fracture, won't return until after next month's All-Star Game, the team said. ... Asked whether he is in favor of the NBA’s relatively new rule where the No. 8 seed in each conference is decided with a mini-series between the eighth- and ninth-place teams, coach Steve Clifford said: “I am right now!” The Magic came into Wednesday with the 12th-best record in the East. Orlando made the playoffs the past two seasons as the seventh (2019) and eight (2020) seeds.

UP NEXT

Knicks: With Saturday’s home game against San Antonio canceled, New York will be off until Sunday when it hosts Minnesota.

Magic: Host Golden State on Friday.