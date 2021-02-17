Mobley brothers keep No. 17 USC rolling with win over ASU

Southern California forward Evan Mobley dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC won 89-71. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat Arizona State 89-71 on Wednesday night to stay atop the Pac-12.

Isaiah Mobley added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy had 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74. They’re 12-2 in the league and have won 13 of 14 overall.

Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin scored 30 points — three off his career high — for Arizona State (7-10, 4-7). Kimani Lawrence added 12 points.

The Mobley brothers dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half, outscoring Arizona State 18-10 on their own.

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead Tennessee past South Carolina.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.

John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers (15-5, 8-5 Southeastern Conference).

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8) with 20 points.

NO. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO 54, VALPARAISO 52

CHICAGO (AP) — Keith Clemons scored 16 points, Cameron Krutwig added 13 and No. 22 Loyola Chicago made a defensive stop in the final seconds to finish off Valparaiso.

The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday.

Zion Morgan had 15 points and Ben Krikke and Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points apiece for Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9).

NO. 23 KANSAS 59, KANSAS STATE 41

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson added 11 and Kansas beat Kansas State.

The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.

Dajuan Gordon scored 12 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats (5-18, 1-13) have lost a school-record 13 straight games and Kansas has won four straight by double digits.