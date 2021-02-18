Gobert leads Utah against Los Angeles after a 23-20 game

Utah Jazz (24-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-9, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Rudy Gobert's 23-point, 20-rebound performance in the Jazz's 114-96 victory over the Clippers.

The Clippers are 12-6 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.4 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Jazz are 11-3 in Western Conference play. Utah is 23-3 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 14.2 points and is adding 13.4 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.6% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 43.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (concussion), Paul George: out (foot), Kawhi Leonard: out (leg).

Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).