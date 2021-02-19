Sports

Nicholls sets program record for points in 87-3

The Associated Press

THIBODAUX, La.

Lindsey Scott Jr. and Kohen Granier each passed for a pair of touchdowns and Nicholls State opened the season with an 87-3 win over Division II Lincoln (Mo.) on Friday night.

It was a program record for points in a game and the largest margin of victory for a Southland Conference team since 2009.

Eight players scored on a touchdown run for the Colonels, who finished with 234 yards rushing on 42 carries.

Dai’Jean Dixon had five catches for 80 yards and a TD, Dontaze Costly caught three passes for 48 yards and two scores, and Tevin Bush had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score.

Tori Hicks ran 16 times for 71 yards for the Blue Tigers.

