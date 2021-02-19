Sports

Jackson scores 20 to carry Toledo over Buffalo 80-70

The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Marreon Jackson had 20 points as Toledo got past Buffalo 80-70 on Friday night.

Ryan Rollins had 18 points for Toledo (18-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds. Spencer Littleson had 13 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (9-7, 7-5). Ronaldo Segu added 11 points and six rebounds. Jayvon Graves had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

UCLA routs Oregon to sweep season series

February 19, 2021 8:14 PM

Business

Jake McGee guaranteed $5 million in 2-year deal with Giants

February 19, 2021 8:13 PM

Sports

Onyenwere, Miller lead No. 8 UCLA in rout of No. 13 Oregon

February 19, 2021 8:13 PM

Sports

Nicholls sets program record for points in 87-3

February 19, 2021 8:12 PM

Sports

Madut scores 23 to lead Hawaii over CSU Northridge 75-74

February 19, 2021 8:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service