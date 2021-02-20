Minnesota faces New York on 3-game losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with New York after losing three in a row.

The Knicks have gone 7-6 in home games. New York averages 46.9 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Timberwolves are 3-12 in road games. Minnesota averages 43.1 rebounds per game and is 4-14 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns has shot 51.7% and is averaging 21.5 points for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 22.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 44.2% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, nine steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand).

Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).