Long Beach St. looks for home win vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (3-14, 1-10) vs. Long Beach State (4-7, 3-4)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks for its fifth straight win over Cal Poly at The Walter Pyramid. The last victory for the Mustangs at Long Beach State was a 78-71 win on Feb. 23, 2017.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma, Colby Rogers and Brantly Stevenson have combined to account for 39 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Mustangs points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Beach have scored 75.1 points per game and allowed 77 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 63 points scored and 90.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Koroma has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 4 over the last three games. He's also made 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has lost its last eight road games, scoring 54.5 points, while allowing 71.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Beach have averaged 25.5 free throws per game and 28.7 per game over their last three games.

