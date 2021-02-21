Buffalo visits New York after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (5-7-2, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (8-6-3, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the New York Islanders after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 win against the Devils.

The Islanders are 8-6-3 against the rest of their division. New York has given up eight power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 5-7-2 in division games. Buffalo averages 2.4 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Brandon Davidson leads the team averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Feb. 16, New York won 3-0. Anders Lee scored two goals for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 15 total points for the Islanders, six goals and nine assists. Josh Bailey has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 11 total assists and has 13 points. Victor Olofsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: out (undisclosed).

Sabres: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols).