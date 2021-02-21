Colorado takes on Vegas, looks for 5th straight home win

Vegas Golden Knights (10-3-1, second in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-4-1, third in the West Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Vegas looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 8-4-1 against the rest of their division. Colorado is 10th in the NHL recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Golden Knights are 10-3-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar leads the Avalanche with a plus-nine in 11 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 16 points, scoring four goals and registering 12 assists. Max Pacioretty has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).