Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Aaron Clarke had 21 points as Sacred Heart topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82 on Sunday.

Clarke shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added six assists.

Tyler Thomas had 18 points for Sacred Heart (8-7, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Alex Watson added 14 points. Cantavio Dutreil had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Chauncey Hawkins had 22 points for the Terriers (8-9, 8-8). Unique McLean added 15 points and six rebounds. Larry Moreno had 12 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis (N.Y.) defeated Sacred Heart 88-76 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

