Ottawa hosts Montreal after overtime victory

Montreal Canadiens (9-5-3, fourth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-14-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Ottawa after the Senators knocked off Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

The Senators are 5-14-1 against North Division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Nhl. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 25 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 9-5-3 against North Division opponents. Montreal averages 4.9 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Ben Chiarot leads the team with 12 total penalties.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with six goals, adding seven assists and totaling 13 points. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 10 total assists and has 11 points. Josh Anderson has five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: None listed.