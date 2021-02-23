Minnesota faces Colorado, aims for 4th straight win

Minnesota Wild (9-6-0, sixth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1, third in the West Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup with Colorado as winners of three games in a row.

The Avalanche are 9-5-1 against division opponents. Colorado has given up six power-play goals, killing 88.2% of opponent chances.

The Wild are 9-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 2, Colorado won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Brandon Saad has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Fiala leads the Wild with six goals and has 7 points. Victor Rask has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body).