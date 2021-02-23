Sherman, Culver lead No. 10 West Virginia over TCU 74-66

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins shouts at an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

West Virginia finished the road portion of its schedule strong.

Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the No. 10 Mountaineers beat TCU 74-66 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight road win.

West Virginia's three-game Texas road trip this week was cut short when the Big 12 announced earlier Tuesday that Thursday's game between the Mountaineers and No. 2 Baylor was canceled.

West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12) now will return home to finish the regular season in its own arena with four games over eight days. But the Mountaineers have lost two of their last three at home.

“I think we’re all happy to go home,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. "It's nice to be able to go home and have people cheering for you.”

The Mountaineers overcame a 19-point deficit to beat No. 14 Texas on Saturday before traveling by bus to Fort Worth for an extended stay prior to playing TCU. While the road trip was only two games, “it seems like a lot more with practice in between,” Huggins said. “It’s just good to be able to get home and sleep in your own bed.”

West Virginia led nearly the entire game against the Horned Frogs thanks to Culver, who scored 15 first-half points on 6 of 8 shooting.

But Culver, who had his 11th double-double of the season, was held without a field goal in the second half and West Virginia had to turn to other shooters.

TCU (11-10, 4-8) went five minutes without a field goal spanning both halves and saw a two-point deficit balloon to 13.

After RJ Nembhard hit two jumpers and a pair of free throws to give TCU life, Sherman responded with 14 points in a four-minute span. Sherman sank a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to give the Mountaineers their largest lead, 62-46, with 11:16 remaining.

“That was dramatic," Culver said. “I know my guards are always going to heat up. Sometimes it takes them a little longer."

Although West Virginia went without a field goal over a five-minute stretch late in the game, TCU got no closer than eight points.

Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers, who have won five of their last six overall.

Nembhard led TCU with 17 points, his 18th straight game scoring in double digits. Kevin Samuel had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers could have a few more wins if they made more free throws. They are shooting 69% as a team for the season, which is seventh in the Big 12. They made 19 of 33 (58%) against TCU. Culver went 6 of 14 Tuesday.

"I left a lot of freebies on the line today," Culver said. “It's something I'm going to think about on the way home.”

TCU: The Horned Frogs have lost three straight, eight out of their last 10 and saw a three-game home winning streak against West Virginia snapped. TCU will finish the regular season with three of its final four games on the road.

“I came here knowing it was a tough league,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’re fighting. We’re battling. We’ve got to find a way. There’s no excuses.”

CLOSING IN ON 900

Huggins earned his 897th career win. North Carolina’s Roy Williams is just ahead at 899, three behind Bob Knight's 902 career victories.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

TCU plays at Iowa State on Saturday.