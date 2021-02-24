Indiana hosts Golden State, aims to end home slide

Golden State Warriors (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -2; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Golden State looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Pacers have gone 7-9 at home. Indiana scores 113.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 6-9 in road games. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Warriors 104-95 in their last meeting on Jan. 12. Myles Turner led Indiana with 22 points, and Andrew Wiggins paced Golden State scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.6 rebounds and averages 21.5 points. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stephen Curry is averaging 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Draymond Green is averaging 9.5 assists and 5.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 45.6% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).