Cele scores 20 to carry Southern over Alabama A&M 73-57

Samkelo Cele had 20 points as Southern topped Alabama A&M 73-57 on Wednesday.

Jayden Saddler had 19 points and eight assists for Southern (7-8, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kirk Parker added 10 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 19 points for the Bulldogs (6-5, 4-5). Jevon Tatum added 17 points.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M defeated Southern 68-58 on Jan. 23.

