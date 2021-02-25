Coyotes host the Avalanche after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (9-6-1, sixth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-7-3, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Colorado Avalanche after the Coyotes defeated Anaheim 4-3 in a shootout.

The Coyotes have gone 9-7-3 against division opponents. Arizona has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 20.3% of chances.

The Avalanche are 9-6-1 against the rest of their division. Colorado has converted on 23.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 15 power-play goals.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 19 games this season. Clayton Keller has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-six in 15 games this season. Cale Makar has seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Avalanche: Brandon Saad: out (personal), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).