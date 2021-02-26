Wild’s Dumba to launch camp aimed at diversity during Hockey Day Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Dumba fell in love with hockey playing outdoors, and he's giving others the chance to do the same.

The Wild defenseman is launching the inaugural Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits Camp on Saturday at the Guidant John Rose MN OVAL as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2021.

Youth players from the Herb Brooks Foundation, the Hendrickson Foundation and New Directions Youth Ministry will take part in the event created by Dumba to bring more diversity and inclusion to the game.

"It's just an awesome opportunity for the kids who don't necessarily get this opportunity to come to a hockey camp like this," Dumba said. "Make some memories [and] make some new friendships."

Dumba started working on the concept in September after he became synonymous with hockey's social justice movement, helping form the Hockey Diversity Alliance to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey. He went on to win the NHL's King Clancy Trophy for his leadership qualities and contributions to the community.

With the Wild in action Saturday against the Kings at Xcel Energy Center, Dumba won't be able to make an appearance at the camp. But the attendees will see a message from Dumba, and Dumba wants to connect with them afterward. About 40 children from each of the three groups are expected to participate.

"It will be super cool to see just the diversity amongst our group — white, Black, Hispanic kids, inner-city kids," he said.

"That's where you can make the most change for the next generation of young hockey players, young leaders in our game. Having a camp like mine with as much inclusivity and diversity involved in it as there's going to be is something special, something hockey's really never seen before."