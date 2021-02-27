Houston takes on Memphis, aims to end 10-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-20, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Memphis as losers of 10 games in a row.

The Rockets are 4-4 in division games. Houston is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 8.4.

The Grizzlies are 7-10 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 11.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 115-103 on Feb. 4. John Wall scored 22 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae'Sean Tate ranks second on the Rockets with 5.2 rebounds and averages 9.8 points. Tate is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 12 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.7 assists while scoring 19 points per game. Valanciunas is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 103.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 48.7% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (injury management).