UCSB looks to extend streak vs UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara (17-3, 13-2) vs. UC Riverside (10-7, 7-5)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its 14th straight conference win against UC Riverside. UC Santa Barbara's last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 73-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. UC Riverside lost 72-68 loss at home to UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Arinze Chidom, Zyon Pullin, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have combined to account for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: JaQuori McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 5-0 when they make 13 or more 3-pointers and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gauchos are 15-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 2-3 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

STREAK SCORING: UC Santa Barbara has won its last seven road games, scoring 79.7 points, while allowing 64.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25