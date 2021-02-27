La. Tech looks to sweep Rice

Rice (12-11, 6-9) vs. Louisiana Tech (18-6, 11-4)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice seeks revenge on Louisiana Tech after dropping the first matchup in Ruston. The teams last played on Feb. 26, when the Bulldogs outshot Rice 52.1 percent to 32.3 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers on the way to a 101-57 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Owls are led by sophomores Quincy Olivari and Max Fiedler. Olivari has averaged 15.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while Fiedler has put up 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and Isaiah Crawford. Lofton, has averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds while Crawford has put up 11.7 points and five rebounds per game.OUTSTANDING OLIVARI: Olivari has connected on 42.6 percent of the 169 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 20 of 52 over the last five games. He's also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 66.

TWO STREAKS: Rice has dropped its last six road games, scoring 64.8 points and allowing 85 points during those contests. Louisiana Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25