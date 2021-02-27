Sports

Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

Patrick Mwamba had 13 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 64-56 on Saturday.

Shahada Wells had 12 points and nine assists for Texas-Arlington (13-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Marquis Eaton had 15 points and eight assists for the Red Wolves (10-12, 7-8). Norchad Omier added 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 3-1 against the Red Wolves this season. In the most recent matchup, Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 73-71 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ross lifts Pepperdine past San Diego 90-84

February 27, 2021 4:21 PM

Sports

Rafael Campos tied for lead at home in Puerto Rico Open

February 27, 2021 4:19 PM

Sports

Wright lifts High Point past South Carolina Upstate 65-60

February 27, 2021 4:15 PM

Sports

Dixie State forces 5 turnovers to defeat Tarleton St. 26-14

February 27, 2021 4:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service