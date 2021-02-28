Vancouver takes on Winnipeg, looks to stop 4-game skid

Vancouver Canucks (8-14-2, sixth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-6-1, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Canucks take on Winnipeg.

The Jets are 13-6-1 against opponents from the North Division. Winnipeg has scored 69 goals and ranks fourth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 11.

The Canucks are 8-14-2 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver serves 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Winnipeg won 4-3. Pierre-Luc Dubois totaled two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 11 goals and has 28 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 12 goals and has 22 points. Elias Pettersson has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, three assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: Loui Eriksson: out (undisclosed).