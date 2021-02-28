Western Conference leader Utah and New Orleans square off

Utah Jazz (27-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 7-13 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Hart averaging 6.4.

The Jazz are 12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is the Western Conference leader with 48.1 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 13.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 129-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points, and Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 61.5% and averaging 25.5 points. Willy Hernangomez is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 8.7 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Gobert has shot 64.7% and is averaging 14 points for the Jazz. Royce O'Neale is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 122.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points on 52.2% shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: JJ Redick: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (injury recovery).