Heat top Hawks for 6th straight win, get back to .500

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) and forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

The Miami Heat are back at .500, not even a couple weeks removed from being near the very bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to six games by beating the Atlanta Hawks 109-99 on Sunday night.

Previous Achiuwa had 14 points in 12 reserve minutes for Miami, which used a 10-0 run late in the fourth to pull away. Tyler Herro had 12 of his 14 points for Miami in the fourth quarter and Goran Dragic scored 13 for the Heat.

John Collins led all scorers with 34 points for Atlanta, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks, while Trae Young added 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

But Young shot just 3 for 14, and the Hawks have now lost 19 consecutive games when Young doesn’t score at least 20 points.

Kevin Huerter scored 13 for the Hawks. The teams play again Tuesday in Miami.

The Heat were without Jimmy Butler, out with inflammation in his right knee.

Miami led 54-44 at the half, a big part of that because of their defense on Young. He was scoreless until 2:53 remained in the half, the deepest he’s gone into a game this season without a point.

Collins was 4 for 4 in the second quarter, helping keep the Hawks within striking distance.

He stayed dominant in the third. Collins had 19 in that quarter alone — the second-most any player has had in a quarter against Miami this season, one shy of the 20 that Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had in the third quarter of the 76ers’ win over the Heat on Jan. 12.

Capela added 10 in the third and the Hawks briefly recaptured the lead before going into the fourth down just 78-77. Collins and Capela were 13 for 18 in the third quarter; the rest of the Hawks were 1 for 8 and Young — just as he was in the first quarter — was scoreless.

Young had nine in the fourth, but it wasn't enough.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Young’s scoreless first quarter was his fifth of the season. The Hawks are 0-5 in those games this season and 0-13 in those games since the finale of his rookie year. ... Rajon Rondo’s last seven games in Miami have come with him playing for seven different teams: Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, the Lakers and now Atlanta.

Heat: Among those in the crowd of about 3,000 was celebrity chef Guy Fieri. ... Adebayo now has six consecutive double-doubles, tying a career-best. ... Miami was just 11 for 37 on 3's, but held Atlanta to an 8-for-35 night from deep.

BUTLER’S KNEE

The Heat are listing Butler as day-to-day. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler was with the team for shootaround Sunday morning and the knee “didn’t loosen up the way he wanted it to.” Spoelstra added that he believes the issue is minor.

FLORIDA MEN

This game was the first of four consecutive the Hawks will play in Florida — they’re at Miami again Tuesday, at Orlando on Wednesday and vs. Toronto in Tampa to start the second half on March 11. They are scheduled to play four straight in California from March 20-26, and have had only one four-game stretch in Georgia so far this season.