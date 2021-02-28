Blue Jays bring back LHP Travis Bergen from D-backs for cash

The Toronto Blue Jays reacquired left-hander Travis Bergen from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash on Sunday.

Toronto also placed right-hander Patrick Murphy on the 60-day injured list with a sprained right shoulder.

The 27-year-old Bergen began last season with the Blue Jays and made one appearance before getting traded to Arizona on Aug. 31 for pitcher Robbie Ray and cash. Bergen finished 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA and one save in eight relief outings combined. He struck out 11 and walked nine in 8 1/3 innings.

Bergen pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2019, going 2-0 with a 5.49 ERA in 21 games. He was selected by the Blue Jays in the seventh round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Kennesaw State University and plucked by the Giants in the Rule 5 draft at the December 2018 winter meetings.

San Francisco returned him to Toronto in August 2019.