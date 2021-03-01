Denver goes up against Park University

Park University vs. Denver (2-19)

Magness Arena, Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers will be taking on the Buccaneers of NAIA member Park University. Denver lost 80-76 to Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jase Townsend has averaged 19.2 points and 4.2 rebounds this year for Denver. Sam Hines Jr. has complemented Townsend with 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jase Townsend has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 3-10 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Pioneers put up 63.3 points per matchup in those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25